Black Faith Leaders say their fight for racial equality in Lexington is ongoing

By Jim Stratman
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 12:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Black Faith Leaders in Lexington say their fight to promote racial equality is continuing.

Thursday, those leaders accounced actions they recommend to promote equity in schools, in business, and plans that could cut down on violence.

The group wanted to make a few things clear. They say there has been some progress in addressing issues that face minority citizens and people of color in Lexington, but it is not enough.

Representatives from the group touched on issues they’ve pushed for a while, such as more citizen participation in police discipline and calling on the Fayette County Attorney to drop charges related to protestors last summer.

The group also outlined issues they think need even more addressing, such as representation at school board level and at city government level.

“Housing, health, employment, education, and justice disparities all stem from economic disparities. So, we continue to say that Lexington will not become a city where everyone can have a reasonable expectation of achieving success until the Lexington Fayette Urban County Government, the Fayette County Public Schools, and the University of Kentucky, and large private sector entities are doing business with businesses that mirror the city’s population,” said Reverend Mario Radford, Growth Point Church.

The group also outlined proposal they made to the Fayette County Government to allocate American Rescue Plan funds.

The group is hoping that some money will be funneled into creating Business Development Officers that can specifically work to connect minority-owned businesses to partners that could help business grown.

They’re also looking for money to fund full time summer positions at Lexington Parks and create summer programs to directly engage with students when they’re out of the classrooms.

The Black Faith Leaders said they hope to speak with city council members and the mayor directly about these concerns and plans for those rescue plan funds.

