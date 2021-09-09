WKYT INTERACTIVE | Central Ky. employers impacted by Biden vaccine mandate

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - President Joe Biden’s sweeping new federal vaccine requirements will affect millions of Americans in an all-out effort to increase COVID-19 vaccinations.

The expansive rules mandate that all employers with more than 100 workers require them to be vaccinated or test for the virus weekly, affecting about 80 million Americans.

Here’s a compiled list of employers in central Kentucky with over 100 employees:

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.