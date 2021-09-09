Central Ky. educator chosen as 2022 Kentucky Teacher of the Year

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Three Kentucky teachers have received high honors for their work in the classroom.

Willie Edward Taylor Carver Jr., an English and French teacher at Montgomery County High School, was chosen as the 2022 Kentucky Teacher of the Year.

“The best thing about teaching is you get lost in the process. It’s all about what the students do,” said Carver during the virtual ceremony. “Thank you to all of my students who helped me get here.”

Carver is in his 10th year of teaching at Montgomery County High School. As a child growing up in Floyd County, he recalls having limited access to the supplies he needed for school. Whether it was paper, pencils or even a pair of shoes, he knew he could rely on his teachers to help him get by. He hopes to instill that same level of humanity in his classroom every day.

He said the 2022 Kentucky Teacher of the Year award serves as a testament to all the teachers who supported him throughout his education journey. Carver also was named the Kentucky High School Teacher of the Year.

The Kentucky Middle School Teacher of the Year is Hallie Booth, an 8th grade math teacher at Ballyshannon Middle School in Boone County.

“I appreciate the honor,” said Booth. “It’s a combination of everyone that has been a part of my classrooms and been a part of my administration and teaching colleagues. I’m so proud to represent the other middle school teachers.”

The Kentucky Elementary School Teacher of the Year is Ashley Ritchie, a 2nd grade teacher at Beechwood Elementary School.

“I am so honored to be here and to represent elementary teachers in Kentucky, so thank you so much for this chance,” Ritchie said.

The 2022 Teacher of the Year will receive a $10,000 cash award, while the Middle and Elementary School Teachers of the Year each will get $3,000.

