Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Great Looking Weather

By Chris Bailey
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 3:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We have another early fall feeling pattern taking control of the region for the next several days. This pleasant feeling air will also come with dry and calm weather for a while. Things look to ramp up next once into next week.

Temps out there this morning are in the low and mid 50s for many with a few spots in the upper 40s. Skies are clear to start the day but a few clouds bubble up during the afternoon hours. There’s the smallest chance for a shower or sprinkle going up across central and eastern Kentucky.

Lows tonight will drop into the 50-55 degree range for many, but some pockets of upper 40s may show up.

The rest of Friday looks amazing with highs in the 70s once again with a mostly sunny sky. This makes for great news for high school football fans and this nice weather rolls into the weekend, even as temps climb.

