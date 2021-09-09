Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Great Looking Weather

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We have another early fall feeling pattern taking control of the region for the next several days. This pleasant feeling air will also come with dry and calm weather for a while. Things look to ramp up next once into next week.

Temps out there this morning are in the low and mid 50s for many with a few spots in the upper 40s. Skies are clear to start the day but a few clouds bubble up during the afternoon hours. There’s the smallest chance for a shower or sprinkle going up across central and eastern Kentucky.

Lows tonight will drop into the 50-55 degree range for many, but some pockets of upper 40s may show up.

The rest of Friday looks amazing with highs in the 70s once again with a mostly sunny sky. This makes for great news for high school football fans and this nice weather rolls into the weekend, even as temps climb.