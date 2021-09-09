Advertisement

Dates for SEC Men’s Basketball Schedule Confirmed

Regular season tips off Nov. 9 vs. Duke at Madison Square Garden
UK Basketball John Calipari
By Claudette Enriquez
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. – The final major pieces to the 2021-22 Kentucky men’s basketball schedule have come together with the announcement of the dates for the Southeastern Conference portion of the slate on Thursday.

TV designations and tip times will be announced later.

The Wildcats will play an 18-game league schedule in their pursuit of a 50th SEC regular-season championship. In addition to its annual home-and-away opponents of Florida, Tennessee and Vanderbilt, Kentucky will also take on Alabama and LSU twice during the 2021-22 season.

The full conference schedule is as follows:

DateOpponent/EventLocation
Oct. 15Big Blue MadnessRupp Arena (Lexington, Ky.)
Oct. 22Blue-White GameRupp Arena (Lexington, Ky.)
Oct. 29Kentucky WesleyanRupp Arena (Lexington, Ky.)
Nov. 5Miles CollegeRupp Arena (Lexington, Ky.)
Nov. 9vs. DukeMadison Square Garden (New York)
Nov. 12Robert MorrisRupp Arena (Lexington, Ky.)
Nov. 16Mount St. Mary’sRupp Arena (Lexington, Ky.)
Nov. 19OhioRupp Arena (Lexington, Ky.)
Nov. 22AlbanyRupp Arena (Lexington, Ky.)
Nov. 26North FloridaRupp Arena (Lexington, Ky.)
Nov. 29Central MichiganRupp Arena (Lexington, Ky.)
Dec. 7SouthernRupp Arena (Lexington, Ky.)
Dec. 11at Notre DameJoyce Center (South Bend, Ind.)
Dec. 18vs. Ohio StateT-Mobile Arena (Las Vegas)
Dec. 22LouisvilleRupp Arena (Lexington, Ky.)
Dec. 29MissouriRupp Arena (Lexington, Ky.)
Dec. 31High PointRupp Arena (Lexington, Ky.)
Jan. 4at LSUPete Maravich Assembly Center (Baton Rouge, La.)
Jan. 8GeorgiaRupp Arena (Lexington, Ky.)
Jan. 11at VanderbiltMemorial Gymnasium (Nashville, Tenn.)
Jan. 15TennesseeRupp Arena (Lexington, Ky.)
Jan. 19at Texas A&MReed Arena (College Station-Bryan, Texas)
Jan. 22at AuburnAuburn Arena (Auburn, Ala.)
Jan. 25Mississippi StateRupp Arena (Lexington, Ky.)
Jan. 29at KansasAllen Fieldhouse (Lawrence, Kan.)
Feb. 2VanderbiltRupp Arena (Lexington, Ky.)
Feb. 5at AlabamaColeman Coliseum (Tuscaloosa, Ala.)
Feb. 8at South CarolinaColonial Life Arena (Columbia, S.C.)
Feb. 12FloridaRupp Arena (Lexington, Ky.)
Feb. 15at TennesseeThompson-Boling Arena (Knoxville, Tenn.)
Feb. 19AlabamaRupp Arena (Lexington, Ky.)
Feb. 23LSURupp Arena (Lexington, Ky.)
Feb. 26at ArkansasBud Walton Arena (Fayetteville, Ark.)
March 1Ole MissRupp Arena (Lexington, Ky.)
March 5at FloridaExactech Arena (Gainesville, Fla.)

The league has earned 21 berths in the last three NCAA Tournaments, tied for the second most in college basketball in that time period.

In the latest ESPN preseason poll – which the Wildcats make an appearance at No. 8 – seven of Kentucky’s 2021-22 opponents make an appearance.

Big Blue Madness, the official tipoff to the 2021-22 season, will return as an in-person event Oct. 15 in Rupp Arena.

Kentucky will begin the regular season under arguably the brightest spotlight of any regular-season college basketball game when it takes on Duke on Nov. 9 in the Champions Classic. In a game rich with storylines, the stage (Madison Square Garden) and the backdrop (the beginning of Mike Krzyzewski’s final season) will make for must-see TV.

Kentucky will take on a challenging schedule with a solid blend of talent and experience. UK’s roster features a sixth-year graduate, a fifth-year graduate, a redshirt junior, six juniors, a redshirt sophomore, two sophomores, and three highly touted four- and five-star freshmen.

John Calipari’s squad will return 42.1% of its minutes, 41.9% of its scoring, 39.0% of the rebounds, 42.4% of the assists and 60.6% of the 3-pointers from a season ago. For comparison, the only two Calipari-coached Kentucky teams that returned more minutes and more points (in terms of percentages) than the 2021-22 team is slated to return were the 2011-12 national championship squad and the 2014-15 Final Four team that started the season 38-0.

Adding the Wildcats’ four transfers to the equation, Kentucky’s current 2021-22 roster includes 13,385 minutes, 5,203 points, 1,917 rebounds, 1,132 assists and 543 total 3-pointers in college basketball production.

Fans interested in acquiring new tickets are encouraged to enter the men’s basketball season ticket lottery online. For more information on lower-level seating that is currently available with a K Fund pledge commitment, please reach out to the UK Athletics K Fund staff at (859) 257-6300.

While continuing to monitor the latest health and safety guidelines from local and national authorities, UK Athletics plans to operate venues at full capacity this season.

For the latest on the Kentucky men’s basketball team, follow @KentuckyMBB on TwitterFacebookInstagram and TikTok, and on the web at UKathletics.com.

