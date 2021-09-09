Grand jury indicts man accused of killing well-known Richmond couple
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 11:13 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - A grand jury has indicted the man accused of killing a well-known couple in Richmond.
Thomas Birl was indicted on two counts of murder, arson and tampering with evidence.
Police say he shot and killed Chris and Gracie Hager in August.
MORE
- Detectives testify in Richmond double murder case
- Suspect in murder of Richmond couple makes first court appearance
- ‘They were very genuine, giving people’: Community honors the lives of cherished Richmond couple
The Hagers owned the building where Birl and his girlfriend lived.
Detectives say the Hagers told the residents about a rent increase, that’s when Birl got upset and killed them.
Birl will be back in court October 7.
Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.