Grand jury indicts man accused of killing well-known Richmond couple

Thomas Birl is accused of shooting and killing Chris and Gracie Hager, two well-loved...
Thomas Birl is accused of shooting and killing Chris and Gracie Hager, two well-loved entrepreneurs.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 11:13 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - A grand jury has indicted the man accused of killing a well-known couple in Richmond.

Thomas Birl was indicted on two counts of murder, arson and tampering with evidence.

Police say he shot and killed Chris and Gracie Hager in August.

MORE

The Hagers owned the building where Birl and his girlfriend lived.

Detectives say the Hagers told the residents about a rent increase, that’s when Birl got upset and killed them.

Birl will be back in court October 7.

