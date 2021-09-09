Jermaine Sprewer: LMPD says Louisville man has been kidnapped for ransom

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - LMPD investigators said a Louisville man may have been kidnapped and is being held for ransom.

At a news conference Thursday, LMPD shared images (above) of 25-year-old Jermaine Sprewer, who was last seen in the 6100 block of Crockett Drive.

Sprewer is described as 5-foot-9 and about 155 pounds and wears his hair in dreadlocks. He was last seen wearing a gray T-shirt, dark jeans, red and white sneakers and a red baseball cap.

The department also distributed a photo of the vehicle Sprewer was last seen in, a 2016 Jeep Cherokee, with Kentucky license plate 7171JW.

Anyone with information on Sprewer’s whereabouts is urged to call police at 574-LMPD.

