Advertisement

Jermaine Sprewer: LMPD says Louisville man has been kidnapped for ransom

LMPD investigators said a Louisville man may have been kidnapped and is being held for ransom.
LMPD investigators said a Louisville man may have been kidnapped and is being held for ransom.(LMPD)
By WAVE3.com Staff
Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - LMPD investigators said a Louisville man may have been kidnapped and is being held for ransom.

At a news conference Thursday, LMPD shared images (above) of 25-year-old Jermaine Sprewer, who was last seen in the 6100 block of Crockett Drive.

Sprewer is described as 5-foot-9 and about 155 pounds and wears his hair in dreadlocks. He was last seen wearing a gray T-shirt, dark jeans, red and white sneakers and a red baseball cap.

The department also distributed a photo of the vehicle Sprewer was last seen in, a 2016 Jeep Cherokee, with Kentucky license plate 7171JW.

Anyone with information on Sprewer’s whereabouts is urged to call police at 574-LMPD.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The home where the incident occurred.
New documents shed light on party, fight that led to charges for UK football players
Education bill dealing with COVID moves forward in Frankfort
The FBI announced Tuesday that it has wrapped up its most recent search in connection to the...
Crystal Rogers: FBI ends search upon discovery of items of interest
The special session was called to address the COVID-19 pandemic.
Teachers watching potential repeal of KBE mask mandate
Two people had to jump to safety, a firefighter was burned, and three dogs were rescued.
Suspect arrested in connection with Lexington apartment fire