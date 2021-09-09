Advertisement

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Nice streak of weather continues

Temperatures drop significantly
Temperatures drop significantly(WKYT)
By Jim Caldwell
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 6:52 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Temperatures will run below normal for a couple of days.

All is well in the world of weather! This comfortable feel to the air will hold steady through the first part of the weekend. Most will see highs range between 75 to 80 degrees. Throw in some sunshine and you have yourself a fantastic fall feel.

The only bump in the road hits next week with another cold front. Just as this last one did, we will see another shot of some cooler air.

Take care of each other!

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The FBI announced Tuesday that it has wrapped up its most recent search in connection to the...
Crystal Rogers: FBI ends search upon discovery of items of interest
Education bill dealing with COVID moves forward in Frankfort
The special session was called to address the COVID-19 pandemic.
Teachers watching potential repeal of KBE mask mandate
Two people had to jump to safety, a firefighter was burned, and three dogs were rescued.
Suspect arrested in connection with Lexington apartment fire
The home where the incident occurred.
New documents shed light on party, fight that led to charges for UK football players

Latest News

radar
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Much Cooler Air Moves In
Temps feel more like fall
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Fall feel
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Midweek cold front keeps fall feel going
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Tracking A Cold Front
WATCH|Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Tracking A Cold Front