Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Nice streak of weather continues

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Temperatures will run below normal for a couple of days.

All is well in the world of weather! This comfortable feel to the air will hold steady through the first part of the weekend. Most will see highs range between 75 to 80 degrees. Throw in some sunshine and you have yourself a fantastic fall feel.

The only bump in the road hits next week with another cold front. Just as this last one did, we will see another shot of some cooler air.

Take care of each other!

