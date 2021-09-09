Advertisement

Kentucky National Guard deploying to St. Elizabeth Hospital in Covington for COVID response mission

The National Guard is going to the hospitals dealing with surging COVID-19 cases brought on by the delta variant.(WALB)
By Jared Goffinet and Trevor Peters
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 1:09 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - Kentucky National Guard members will be deployed to St. Elizabeth Hospital in Covington, Gov. Andy Beshear announced Thursday.

Starting Sept. 13, Guardsmen will assist with non-patient care roles such as screeners, according to a hospital spokesperson.

Across Kentucky, 60 of the 96 hospitals are experiencing critical staffing shortages, according to the governor.

The National Guard is going to hospitals dealing with surging COVID-19 cases brought on by the delta variant.

St. Elizabeth Hospital now has more than 150 COVID-19 patients, a spokesperson for the hospital said. At the start of July, the hospital only had four.

A spokesperson for St. Elizabeth provided this graphic regarding COVID-19 hospitalizations. He says it will be posted to the hospital's website and updated daily.(St. Elizabeth Healthcare)

The spokesperson said the final details about the National Guard deployment to St. Elizabeth are still being worked out.

Gov. Beshear announced last week the deployment of 105 Guardsmen to four Kentucky hospitals.

The original round of deployments did not include St. Elizabeth.

More than 310 National Guard members are being deployed in the latest round.

“I believe this is the largest deployment of the Guard in this crisis health care situation in our history,” Gov. Beshear said. “Every time we’ve asked, they’ve stepped up and served us so proudly.”

