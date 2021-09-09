Lexington officials spraying for mosquitoes after bird tests positive for West Nile Virus

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department said it will spray for mosquitoes after a bird in the area tested positive for West Nile Virus.

The health department said the spray will occur from 3:00-6:00 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 14. They are spraying in the 40505 and 40511 area codes.

The mosquito spray used by the health department only affects adult mosquitoes that are in the air at the time of spraying.

For more about LFCHD’s mosquito program, click here.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.