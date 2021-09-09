Advertisement

Lexington officials spraying for mosquitoes after bird tests positive for West Nile Virus

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 7:20 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department said it will spray for mosquitoes after a bird in the area tested positive for West Nile Virus.

The health department said the spray will occur from 3:00-6:00 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 14. They are spraying in the 40505 and 40511 area codes.

The mosquito spray used by the health department only affects adult mosquitoes that are in the air at the time of spraying.

For more about LFCHD’s mosquito program, click here.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The home where the incident occurred.
New documents shed light on party, fight that led to charges for UK football players
Education bill dealing with COVID moves forward in Frankfort
The FBI announced Tuesday that it has wrapped up its most recent search in connection to the...
Crystal Rogers: FBI ends search upon discovery of items of interest
The special session was called to address the COVID-19 pandemic.
Teachers watching potential repeal of KBE mask mandate
Two people had to jump to safety, a firefighter was burned, and three dogs were rescued.
Suspect arrested in connection with Lexington apartment fire

Latest News

Special Report | ‘Never forget’: 20 years later, legacy lives on for Ky. man killed on 9/11
WATCH: Family remembers Edward Earhart 20 years after 9/11
Addiction in the Bluegrass | A WKYT Community Conversation
WATCH LIVE | Addiction in the Bluegrass: A Community Conversation
Governor Andy Beshear holds a news conference to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in...
Beshear reports over 5K new cases; positivity rate above 14%
Lexington 911 dispatcher named Kentucky Telecommunicator of the Year
WATCH | Lexington 911 dispatcher named Kentucky Telecommunicator of the Year