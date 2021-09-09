Advertisement

Mother, son, and deputy jailer facing drug charges

Three people are behind bars facing drug charges in Floyd County following a two-month-long...
Three people are behind bars facing drug charges in Floyd County following a two-month-long investigation.(AP GraphicsBank)
By Kimberly Keagy
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 7:35 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WSAZ)- Three people are behind bars facing drug charges in Floyd County following a two-month investigation.

Dustin W. Johnson, 24, of Minnie, Kentucky, faces numerous charges including, drug trafficking. He was arrested during the weekend.

Investigators say Johnson attempted to bring methamphetamine and narcotics into the jail. They say K-9 Drago helped lead them to drugs in Johnson’s vehicle, which was parked on jail property.

Investigators found several wrapped bags containing what was believed to be meth, several suboxone pills, and many bags of apparent marijuana. Investigators say Johnson admitted he had been paid $1,500 and was planning to take the drugs to Shawn Spurlock, an inmate inside the jail. He also admitted to two previous drug transactions in recent months.

Sheriff’s deputies said Ethel Hagan, 49, of Martin, Kentucky, was keeping her son, Spurlock supplied.

Spurlock and Hagan face numerous charges, including drug trafficking.

Floyd County Sheriff John Hunt said he expects more arrests to be made.

All three suspects are lodged in separate jails.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

President Joe Biden speaks from the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Aug...
Biden announces sweeping new vaccine mandates for 100 million Americans
Governor Andy Beshear holds another Team Kentucky Update.
‘We cannot handle more sick individuals’: Beshear holds Team Kentucky Update
Thursday is day 3 of a special session of the Kentucky General Assembly to consider...
Special session ends after Senate, House override governor’s veto of bill that would end mask mandate for Ky. schools
The home where the incident occurred.
New documents shed light on party, fight that led to charges for UK football players
Landon Fletcher was a long time employee of Magoffin County Schools. He died Thursday from...
‘COVID murdered my father-in-law’: Ky. family shares loss from COVID in hopes to save others

Latest News

Thursday night at Kroger Field, the Lexington Fire Department held its annual stair climb to...
Lexington firefighters hold annual 9/11 stair climb at Kroger Field
Perry County officials react to alarming COVID-19 incidence rates
The Pikeville Police Department is playing host to the ceremonies being held to remember the...
Pike County town to host event remembering 9/11 and thanking first responders
Biden unleashes new strategies to battle pandemic