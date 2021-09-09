Advertisement

Special session of General Assembly enters third day in Frankfort

Thursday is day 3 of a special session of the Kentucky General Assembly to consider COVID-19-related legislation in Frankfort.(WKYT)
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 11:30 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Thursday is day 3 of a special session of the Kentucky General Assembly to consider COVID-19-related legislation in Frankfort.

Not much has happened so far Thursday. Both House and Senate are expected to move on education, health care, and economic development related bills.

We are expecting possible final passage of either Senate Bill 1 or House Bill 1, both dealing with repealing a statewide school mask mandate and more flexibility for NTI days and quarantines.

Lawmakers are also expected to cast votes in their respective full chamber on bills to address needs in the health care and nursing home industries.

The Senate did pass Senate Bill 5 Thursday morning, which has to do with a large economic development project off Interstate 65 in Hardin County. Since that vote was taken, legislators have been in caucus meetings.

The House met briefly Thursday morning, paid honor to former lawmaker Brent Younce, who died earler this year, then recessed themselves.

Another bill being considered would prevent lawmakers from being paid during veto days during special sessions. The legislature would then technically not adjourn until the governor acts on bills passed during the session.

