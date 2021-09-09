Thursday’s canceled bus routes in Lexington
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 6:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - More school bus routes were canceled Thursday in Lexington.
Fayette County Public Schools announced the cancelations on its website.
Canceled routes for Thursday, Sept. 9 are:
- Bus 1819 to Bryan Station High, Winburn
- Bus 610 to Russell Cave, Bryan Station High, Bryan Station Middle
- Bus 2118 to RISE
- Bus 877 to Veterans Park, Tates Creek High, Tates Creek Middle
- Bus 310 to Brenda Cowan, Henry Clay, Edythe J Hayes
- Bus 22 to Booker T Washington, Bryan Station High, Crawford
- Bus 14 to Tates Creek High
- Bus 970 to Garrett Morgan, Henry Clay, Crawford
- Bus 112 to Squires, Henry Clay
- Bus 23 to Millcreek, Tates Creek High, Southern Middle
For weeks, the district has been working to hire and train additional drivers. The school board recently voted to increase pay for substitute drivers as well.
