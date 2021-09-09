Thursday’s canceled bus routes in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - More school bus routes were canceled Thursday in Lexington.

Fayette County Public Schools announced the cancelations on its website.

Canceled routes for Thursday, Sept. 9 are:

Bus 1819 to Bryan Station High, Winburn

Bus 610 to Russell Cave, Bryan Station High, Bryan Station Middle

Bus 2118 to RISE

Bus 877 to Veterans Park, Tates Creek High, Tates Creek Middle

Bus 310 to Brenda Cowan, Henry Clay, Edythe J Hayes

Bus 22 to Booker T Washington, Bryan Station High, Crawford

Bus 14 to Tates Creek High

Bus 970 to Garrett Morgan, Henry Clay, Crawford

Bus 112 to Squires, Henry Clay

Bus 23 to Millcreek, Tates Creek High, Southern Middle



For weeks, the district has been working to hire and train additional drivers. The school board recently voted to increase pay for substitute drivers as well.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.