WATCH LIVE | Addiction in the Bluegrass: A Community Conversation

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 6:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Thousands of Kentucky families are hurting from the pain of addiction.

It’s a struggle that does not discriminate. Often hidden by shame and guilt, WKYT is shining a light on the drug epidemic. Watch Addiction in the Bluegrass: A Community Conversation above at 7:00 p.m. ET Thursday.

If you or a loved one needs help, please take the first step towards healing by using any of the resources below.

