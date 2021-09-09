WATCH LIVE | Addiction in the Bluegrass: A Community Conversation
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 6:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Thousands of Kentucky families are hurting from the pain of addiction.
It’s a struggle that does not discriminate. Often hidden by shame and guilt, WKYT is shining a light on the drug epidemic. Watch Addiction in the Bluegrass: A Community Conversation above at 7:00 p.m. ET Thursday.
If you or a loved one needs help, please take the first step towards healing by using any of the resources below.
- Addiction Recovery Care
- 1-888-520-8736
- Arccenters.com
- Chrysalis House
- 1-800-713-0954
- Chrysalishouse.org
- Kentucky Chamber of Commerce Comeback Initiative
- 502-695-4700
- Kentuckycomeback.com
- University of Kentucky Healing Communities Study
