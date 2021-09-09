WATCH LIVE | Addiction in the Bluegrass: A Community Conversation

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Thousands of Kentucky families are hurting from the pain of addiction.

It’s a struggle that does not discriminate. Often hidden by shame and guilt, WKYT is shining a light on the drug epidemic. Watch Addiction in the Bluegrass: A Community Conversation above at 7:00 p.m. ET Thursday.

If you or a loved one needs help, please take the first step towards healing by using any of the resources below.

Addiction Recovery Care 1-888-520-8736 Arccenters.com

Chrysalis House 1-800-713-0954 Chrysalishouse.org

Kentucky Chamber of Commerce Comeback Initiative 502-695-4700 Kentuckycomeback.com

University of Kentucky Healing Communities Study Uky.edu/healingstudy



