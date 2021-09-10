Advertisement

Art Metrano of ‘Police Academy’ fame dies

Art Metrano was best known for his portrayal of antagonist Ernie Mauser in the second and third...
Art Metrano was best known for his portrayal of antagonist Ernie Mauser in the second and third "Police Academy" movies.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 8:22 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Actor Art Metrano, best known for his portrayal of antagonist Ernie Mauser in the second and third “Police Academy” movies, has died.

His career spanned nearly three decades, beginning in 1961, when he appeared in the film “Rocket Attack USA.”

He got his big break in 1970, when he appeared on “The Tonight Show starring Johnny Carson” as a stand-up comedian.

Metrano appeared in several guest roles on TV shows like “All in the Family,” “Bewitched” and “Joanie Loves Chachi.”

His son said he died Wednesday of natural causes at his home in suburban Miami. He was 84 years old.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

President Joe Biden speaks from the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Aug...
Biden announces sweeping new vaccine mandates for 100 million Americans
Thursday is day 3 of a special session of the Kentucky General Assembly to consider...
Special session ends after Senate, House override governor’s veto of bill that would end mask mandate for Ky. schools
Governor Andy Beshear holds another Team Kentucky Update.
‘We cannot handle more sick individuals’: Beshear holds Team Kentucky Update
The home where the incident occurred.
New documents shed light on party, fight that led to charges for UK football players
Landon Fletcher was a long time employee of Magoffin County Schools. He died Thursday from...
‘COVID murdered my father-in-law’: Ky. family shares loss from COVID in hopes to save others

Latest News

President Joe Biden paid tribute to unions during remarks on Wednesday.
Biden on vaccine mandate: ‘We are in the tough stretch’
Jessamine County Sheriff Kevin Corman is accused of driving under the influence.
Central Kentucky sheriff arrested on DUI charge
FILE - Rescue workers work in the rubble at the Champlain Towers South Condo in Surfside, Fla.,...
4th person accused of stealing IDs from Surfside victims
Elder Tomas Ocampomejia and his son. Ocampomejia was wrongfully declared dead in a crash on...
Family shocked when man police say died shows up at alive
LIVE: Biden, first lady discuss school safety