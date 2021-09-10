Beshear again reports over 5K new cases; positivity rate at 14%

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.

Governor Beshear reported 5,197 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the state total to 620,356 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 14% positivity rate. Of Friday’s new cases, 1,443 are in kids 18 or younger.

There were 32 new COVID-19 related deaths reported on Friday. That brings the state total to 8,003.

As of Friday, 2,541 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 698 are in the ICU, and 448 are on ventilators.

I am also reporting our fifth highest day of newly reported cases, with 5,197, and a record day for hospitalizations and Kentuckians in the ICU. We are in a dangerous place. Please, help us encourage folks to get vaccinated and make sure to mask up indoors. 2/2 — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) September 10, 2021

