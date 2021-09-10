Advertisement

Beshear again reports over 5K new cases; positivity rate at 14%

Governor Andy Beshear holds a news conference to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in...
Governor Andy Beshear holds a news conference to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in Kentucky.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.

Governor Beshear reported 5,197 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the state total to 620,356 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 14% positivity rate. Of Friday’s new cases, 1,443 are in kids 18 or younger.

There were 32 new COVID-19 related deaths reported on Friday. That brings the state total to 8,003.

As of Friday, 2,541 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 698 are in the ICU, and 448 are on ventilators.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thursday is day 3 of a special session of the Kentucky General Assembly to consider...
Special session ends after Senate, House override governor’s veto of bill that would end mask mandate for Ky. schools
President Joe Biden speaks from the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Aug...
Biden announces sweeping new vaccine mandates for 100 million Americans
Jessamine County Sheriff Kevin Corman is accused of driving under the influence.
Central Kentucky sheriff arrested on DUI charge
Governor Andy Beshear holds another Team Kentucky Update.
‘We cannot handle more sick individuals’: Beshear holds Team Kentucky Update
The home where the incident occurred.
New documents shed light on party, fight that led to charges for UK football players

Latest News

After COVID-19 derailed three opportunities, the Lexington Comic and Toy Convention is back on.
Lexington ‘comic con’ back on after three attempts derailed by COVID-19
Dolly Parton's Imagination Library
Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library receives award from Library of Congress
Insects called armyworms come around Kentucky every year during late summer and fall. But there...
Armyworms likely to continue destruction of Kentucky lawns until first freeze
Court documents show 18-year-old Isaiah Beasley has been indicted on charges of complicity to...
Third person charged in connection with shooting death of Jekobi Wells