Beshear again reports over 5K new cases; positivity rate at 14%
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.
Governor Beshear reported 5,197 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the state total to 620,356 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 14% positivity rate. Of Friday’s new cases, 1,443 are in kids 18 or younger.
There were 32 new COVID-19 related deaths reported on Friday. That brings the state total to 8,003.
As of Friday, 2,541 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 698 are in the ICU, and 448 are on ventilators.
