Central Kentucky sheriff arrested on DUI charge

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Jessamine County Sheriff Kevin Corman is accused of driving under the influence.

According to the arrest citation, someone called 911 just after midnight Friday morning to report a reckless driver on Sulpher Well in the area of Jessamine County High School in Nicholasville.

The caller said the SUV had official tags and was swerving.

Nicholasville police say an officer then saw the vehicle pull into a church parking lot in the 300 block of West Maple St. and park, before it then left again back onto West Maple St.

Police say the vehicle crossed the center line a couple more times, so the officer did a traffic stop. The citation says Sheriff Corman then got out of his official sheriff’s vehicle and walked toward the officer, unsteady on his feet.

Police say the officer could smell a strong odor of alcohol.

The officer had Sheriff Corman perform a field sobriety test, which he failed. Corman was then arrested taken to jail. The citation says a blood alcohol test at the jail showed Sheriff Corman had a BAC of .107.

Sheriff Corman is facing charges of careless driving, operating a motor vehicle under the influence and possession of an open alcohol beverage container in a vehicle.

