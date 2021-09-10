Advertisement

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | A Wonderful Weekend Ahead

radar
radar(WKYT)
By Chris Bailey
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 2:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s another awesome weather day across the Commonwealth as our early fall feel continues. The nice weather will actually roll through the weekend and into early next week as temps start to climb some. That’s when the pattern gets more active.

Temps to start our Friday are in the upper 40s and low 50s. Afternoon readings are mainly in the 70s with a mostly sunny sky. Soak. It. Up.

The weekend starts in the 50s Saturday morning with afternoon readings in the upper 70s to low 80s. Sunday finds the temps a little warmer with 80-85 for many.

Low and middle 80s will be common into the first half of next week as we hang on to the sunny skies.

At the same time we are enjoying some more awesome weather, the tropics are popping. We may see a system developing across the Gulf of Mexico.

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Great Looking Weather