Advertisement

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Fantastic Fall feel

A warmer run is coming
A warmer run is coming(WKYT)
By Jim Caldwell
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 6:35 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -Temperatures remain on the comfortable side to end the week.

An area of high pressure will keep things nice and quiet for this Friday. Expect sunshine with below-normal temperatures for another day. That area of high pressure will slip to the east. When that happens, our highs will reach the low to mid-80s.

There will not be much happening over the next few days. Enjoy!

Tale care of each other!

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

President Joe Biden speaks from the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Aug...
Biden announces sweeping new vaccine mandates for 100 million Americans
Thursday is day 3 of a special session of the Kentucky General Assembly to consider...
Special session ends after Senate, House override governor’s veto of bill that would end mask mandate for Ky. schools
Governor Andy Beshear holds another Team Kentucky Update.
‘We cannot handle more sick individuals’: Beshear holds Team Kentucky Update
The home where the incident occurred.
New documents shed light on party, fight that led to charges for UK football players
Landon Fletcher was a long time employee of Magoffin County Schools. He died Thursday from...
‘COVID murdered my father-in-law’: Ky. family shares loss from COVID in hopes to save others

Latest News

When will leaves start turning this fall in Kentucky?
WATCH | When will leaves start turning this fall in Kentucky?
radar
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Great Looking Weather
Temperatures drop significantly
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Nice streak of weather continues
radar
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Much Cooler Air Moves In