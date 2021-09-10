Advertisement

Kentucky Newsmakers 9/12: Dr. Stuart Tobin; Prichard Committee’s Brigitte Blom

Kentucky Newsmakers
Kentucky Newsmakers
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 2:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On the latest episode of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks with Dr. Stuart Tobin and the president and CEO of the Prichard Committee, Brigitte Blom.

Dr. Stuart Tobin, a longtime doctor in the region, says he’s saddened at how COVID-19 has morphed into a political issue. Dr. Tobin has also written a book about the stonewalls his group faced in trying to build a public library in Madison County some decades ago.

It’s hard to power through the pandemic and keep focus on goals, but that’s what the Prichard Committee for Academic Rxcellence is pushing for when it comes to education. It’s something they call a ‘big bold future.’

Right now, there are all kinds of challenges. and the Prichard Committee also believes there are opportunities that shouldn’t be missed.

Brigitte Blom is the president and CEO of the Prichard Committee. She once served on a school board and has spent her career in public policy. She joins us this week on Newsmakers:

