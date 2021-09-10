Advertisement

Kentucky performing arts school expands despite pandemic

Classic Melodies Performance Institute is thriving and expanding, despite the COVID pandemic.
Classic Melodies Performance Institute is thriving and expanding, despite the COVID pandemic.(Classic Melodies Performance Institute)
By Connie Leonard
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 6:21 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - The coronavirus pandemic shut down Broadway in New York City and it put beloved Louisville institutions like the Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts and Actors Theatre in the dark.

However, for some performing arts schools, the exact opposite happened. With a motto of “masked and moving forward,” Classic Melodies Performance Institute owners Melodie and Bill Stacy and their staff of 15 instructors in Hillview not only are surviving during COVID-19, but they are also now opening a second location at the Mellwood Art Center in Louisville.

“We Zoomed our classes for two months when the world was shut down and we saw students’ confidence plummet,” Melodie Stacy said.

She said parents worried kids already in Non-Traditional Instruction (NTI) were spending way too much time on devices.

“They really were overwhelmed both physically and mentally not being able to move forward and move their bodies with their friends, but they’re doing it safely,” Stacy said. “We’ve had no COVID outbreak in our studio for 18 months. We’ve not had a single case traced to our studio.”

She said the 27-year business moved to social distancing, masks, health questionnaires and constant cleaning.

“We don’t have complaints from the kids because they’re doing what they love,” Stacy said. “They’re having a good time, they’re in person and they’re not in front of a screen.”

Located in Bullitt County, Classic Melodies Performance Institute is 15,000 square feet with piano, guitar, band instruments, acting, singing, dance, and musical theatre classes as well as new classes at the Louisville location. As COVID cases rise and fall, Stacy said she realizes expansion is always a risk. She is willing and excited to take it.

“Signing that lease was scary, but I just think it was scarier for us after 27 years of teaching children and having their families come to us and trust us to keep them safe and healthy and what would make it possible for them to continue,” she said.

Louisville Metro Councilman Markus Winkler helped proclaim Sept. 8 the studio’s grand opening day at the Louisville venue.

Classes are open for children and adults seven days a week. For a limited time, some free classes are being offered to celebrate the opening of the second location at 1860 Mellwood Avenue.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thursday is day 3 of a special session of the Kentucky General Assembly to consider...
Special session ends after Senate, House override governor’s veto of bill that would end mask mandate for Ky. schools
President Joe Biden speaks from the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Aug...
Biden announces sweeping new vaccine mandates for 100 million Americans
Jessamine County Sheriff Kevin Corman is accused of driving under the influence.
Central Kentucky sheriff arrested on DUI charge
Governor Andy Beshear holds another Team Kentucky Update.
‘We cannot handle more sick individuals’: Beshear holds Team Kentucky Update
File image.
Ky. high school football team forfeits game; majority of players not well enough to play

Latest News

Bryan Station improves to 2-1.
Bryan Station takes down Scott County 25-21
LCA beats CAL 37-14
Lexington Christian tops CAL 37-14 to stay unbeaten
Kentucky target Kaden Moorman.
Ballard blows past Franklin County 31-13
Western Hills beats Bath County 35-7.
Western Hills bullies Bath County 35-7 for first win
A 40-year tradition is back for one central Kentucky community. After getting cancelled last...
40-year festival returns to central Ky. community after pandemic