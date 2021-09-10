Advertisement

Lexington ‘comic con’ back on after three attempts derailed by COVID-19

After COVID-19 derailed three opportunities, the Lexington Comic and Toy Convention is back on.
After COVID-19 derailed three opportunities, the Lexington Comic and Toy Convention is back on.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - After COVID-19 derailed three opportunities, the Lexington Comic and Toy Convention is back on.

“Comic con,” as it’s commonly known, attracts people from all over interested in their favorite super heroes, toys, comic books, trading cards and pop culture.

Organizers expect anywhere from 10 to 12 thousand guests on Saturday and Sunday.

Also a new wrinkle, this year, the Lexington Comic and Toy Convention will take place in the newly renovated exhibit halls inside the Central Bank Center.

“The best part of this, personally, is that we’re back, Rebecca. You’re doing it again after two years of being off and we’re back here to prove that we can come here and have a safe show for folks that enjoy this type of thing,” said promoter Jarrod Greer.

Lexington Comic and Toy Convention goes through Sunday.

If you can’t make it to this year’s “Comic-Con,” don’t worry, it’s scheduled to be back in six months in March 2022.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thursday is day 3 of a special session of the Kentucky General Assembly to consider...
Special session ends after Senate, House override governor’s veto of bill that would end mask mandate for Ky. schools
President Joe Biden speaks from the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Aug...
Biden announces sweeping new vaccine mandates for 100 million Americans
Jessamine County Sheriff Kevin Corman is accused of driving under the influence.
Central Kentucky sheriff arrested on DUI charge
Governor Andy Beshear holds another Team Kentucky Update.
‘We cannot handle more sick individuals’: Beshear holds Team Kentucky Update
The home where the incident occurred.
New documents shed light on party, fight that led to charges for UK football players

Latest News

Governor Andy Beshear holds a news conference to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in...
Beshear again reports over 5K new cases; positivity rate at 14%
Dolly Parton's Imagination Library
Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library receives award from Library of Congress
Insects called armyworms come around Kentucky every year during late summer and fall. But there...
Armyworms likely to continue destruction of Kentucky lawns until first freeze
Court documents show 18-year-old Isaiah Beasley has been indicted on charges of complicity to...
Third person charged in connection with shooting death of Jekobi Wells