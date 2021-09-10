Advertisement

Lexington firefighters hold annual 9/11 stair climb at Kroger Field

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 9:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Thursday night at Kroger Field, the Lexington Fire Department held its annual stair climb to honor the lives lost in the 9/11 attacks.

Participants climbed 110 flights of stairs total to represent the police and firefighters who gave their lives that day.

Battalion Chief Jordan Saas said this is a somber event every year.

“Tonight we climb the equivalent of 110 flights of stairs in order to replicate and remember the daunting task that faced the firefighters and first responders who responded to the attacks on the Twin Towers,” Saas said.

It’s the 9th year for the event and firefighters said it’s critical to do this climb every year to educate the younger generations.

