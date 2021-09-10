Advertisement

McDonald’s mystery: What is Grimace?

A McDonald's manager told Canadian news outlet CBC that Grimace is a huge, purple … taste bud.
A McDonald's manager told Canadian news outlet CBC that Grimace is a huge, purple … taste bud.(Source: McDonald's, CNN)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 11:06 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Ever wondered what McDonald’s Grimace character is supposed to be?

If you need a refresher, he’s the purple guy who hangs out with Ronald McDonald.

A McDonald’s employee, who won “outstanding manager of the year,” is behind recent Grimace guesses.

He told Canadian news outlet CBC that Grimace is a huge, purple … taste bud.

But the chain won’t confirm that.

It tells USA Today that Grimace is whatever people want him to be, even if that’s just a weird purple blob.

The McDonald’s social media folks are having fun with the Grimace debate.

They’ve updated the company’s Twitter profile to say, “Grimace is a close personal friend of mine.”

In a tweet, the social media team lamented that people always ask what Grimace is – and not how he is.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

President Joe Biden speaks from the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Aug...
Biden announces sweeping new vaccine mandates for 100 million Americans
Thursday is day 3 of a special session of the Kentucky General Assembly to consider...
Special session ends after Senate, House override governor’s veto of bill that would end mask mandate for Ky. schools
Governor Andy Beshear holds another Team Kentucky Update.
‘We cannot handle more sick individuals’: Beshear holds Team Kentucky Update
The home where the incident occurred.
New documents shed light on party, fight that led to charges for UK football players
Landon Fletcher was a long time employee of Magoffin County Schools. He died Thursday from...
‘COVID murdered my father-in-law’: Ky. family shares loss from COVID in hopes to save others

Latest News

President Biden lays out his next phase to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.
LIVE: White House COVID response briefing; Biden says GOP governors ‘cavalier’ for resisting vaccine rules
Kentucky lawmakers finished their special session late Thursday night, ending a 3 day marathon...
Ky. school districts making decisions on masks after lawmakers end statewide mandate
Grady Knox, left, talks about not understanding why people were laughing during a school board...
Student talks about adults mocking him while he spoke about grandma's COVID-19 death
FILE - In this Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, file photo, a Big 12 Conference logo is displayed on a...
Big 12 invites BYU, UCF, Cincinnati and Houston to join