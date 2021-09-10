Pike County firefighters receive recognition after multiple rescues

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - In the past 60 days, the Pikeville Fire Department has been involved in multiple rescues. One in July, where a kayaker got stuck in swift water. Two high-angle rescues were performed in August. One on Foxcroft Lane after a man was stranded on a high ledge after tipping his lawnmower over the bank and another at the cut-through on Aug. 26. A flash flooding rescue was also performed just last week on August 30.

“It’s really rare that we’ll have such a severe incident that it may be life or death if these actions aren’t performed,” said Pikeville Fire Department Public Information Officer Nick Fleming. “We love to make a difference and we love to help the community.”

The earliest of these four rescues, which resulted in a female kayaker’s life being saved, also resulted in awards for six Pikeville FD firefighters and rescue squad members:

Life-Saving Medal Award Recipients

Battalion Chief Kevin Miracle

Lieutenant Matt Stevens

Unit Citation Award Recipients

Austin Akers

Kevin Giles

Robert Fox

Charles Sexton

“We train constantly and we have a great facility for training, so it’s really good to be able to put that into play and utilize that training because,” said Fleming “In a high-stress situation we always fall back on our training, right? Because that’s all we have.”

According to Fire Chief Patrick Bentley, the training the rescue squad, firefighters, and EMTs receive at the Pikeville Fire Department helps them execute rescues such as these at a high level.

“These right here just stand out,” said Fire Chief Bentley. “These guys went out there and risked their lives, the ones that got the awards, they could’ve been in trouble themselves, but the training kicked in, they knew what to do, and they got in and they done their job and they done it, to me, to perfection.”

Risking their lives for the betterment of their community and the safety of the public.

“These guys go out here and they risk their lives every day,” said Fire Chief Bentley. “I mean, they go out the door and they don’t know if they’re coming home.”

