Advertisement

Pike County Schools to remain masked as county remains in red

Pike County Schools resume next week.
Pike County Schools resume next week.(WYMT)
By Buddy Forbes
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 7:54 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Pike County Board of Education is discussing its plans of protection as in-person classes resume Monday.

The district previously canceled classes due to the increase in COVID-19 cases in the county, and is now returning to in-person classes, with an all-virtual option for every student Kindergarten through grade 12.

“We’re trying to keep our kids safe, number one, here in Pike County. I mean, certainly our number one priority is to educate them. But we want our kids to be kept safe,” said Superintendent Dr. Reed Adkins.

Adkins said masks will be required for students, teachers, and visitors when the county is in red or orange zones, with high numbers of COVID-19 cases. However, once the county is in the yellow or green zone the requirement will shift to a recommendation.

“As long as our numbers are as high as they are, we have to try to respect the safety of others,” he said.

Adkins said the Board of Education has not yet voted on the new rules, but this is the current situation and he believes it will be supported by the board.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thursday is day 3 of a special session of the Kentucky General Assembly to consider...
Special session ends after Senate, House override governor’s veto of bill that would end mask mandate for Ky. schools
President Joe Biden speaks from the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Aug...
Biden announces sweeping new vaccine mandates for 100 million Americans
Jessamine County Sheriff Kevin Corman is accused of driving under the influence.
Central Kentucky sheriff arrested on DUI charge
Governor Andy Beshear holds another Team Kentucky Update.
‘We cannot handle more sick individuals’: Beshear holds Team Kentucky Update
File image.
Ky. high school football team forfeits game; majority of players not well enough to play

Latest News

Bryan Station improves to 2-1.
Bryan Station takes down Scott County 25-21
LCA beats CAL 37-14
Lexington Christian tops CAL 37-14 to stay unbeaten
Kentucky target Kaden Moorman.
Ballard blows past Franklin County 31-13
Western Hills beats Bath County 35-7.
Western Hills bullies Bath County 35-7 for first win
A 40-year tradition is back for one central Kentucky community. After getting cancelled last...
40-year festival returns to central Ky. community after pandemic