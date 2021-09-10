Advertisement

Remember, reflect and grow: Ky. community honors fallen service members

By Jim Stratman
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 11:54 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOREHEAD, Ky. (WKYT) - The Rowan County community gathered Friday morning to remember three fallen service members.

One of those was Edward Earhart, who lost his life in the terrorist attack on the Pentagon on September 11, 2001.

For many of us, we remember exactly where we were almost 20 years to the day. When four hijacked planes crashed into the World Trade Center, the Pentagon, and a field in Shanksville Pennsylvania.

Twenty years later, the Rowan County community remembers.

“This is not just about the military. This about first responders,” said Rowan County Judge-Executive Harry Clark. “This about people who put their boots on everyday, every morning, middle of the night, that go when they’re called.”

Clark says that you can’t reflect on the events of 9/11 without remembering everyone that was lost.

“As they say, these folks run to while others run away, and, for that, we are so grateful,” Clark said.

The ceremony offered a special remembrance for three Rowan County natives who lost their lives during the attack and in the war that followed. Chief Petty Officer Collin Thomas, Staff Sgt. Daniel Fannin, and Petty Officer Edward Earhart who died in the attack on the Pentagon.

“This is a very humbling and honorable ceremony, but I’d also like to tell you that this is a celebration. This is a celebration because we have this freedom to gather today, to stand here before you and assemble in this park, and we would not have had that freedom had it not been for [them],” Clark said.

Other speakers encouraged the community to remember the lives lost, but also the reflect on what came after. The hurt of the 11th, but the unity of the 12th, saying that now is the time to remember, reflect and grow.

