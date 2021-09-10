Advertisement

Ky. high school football team forfeits game; majority of players not well enough to play

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 10:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Tates Creek High School has been forced to forfeit Friday night’s football game against Woodford County, because not enough students are able to play.

The school made the decision due to several students being unable to play due to illness or injury.

“Our team’s health and safety are always what’s most important to me and I know to our families as well,” said Tates Creek High School Principal Marty Mills. “Due to the number of players who are sick and/or not feeling well, I’m concerned that we don’t have enough players to play this Friday’s game and do so safely.”

Of the team’s 60 total athletes, only 20 are well enough to play.

FCPS officials say several students are injured, four have tested positive for COVID-19 and seven others are in quarantine because they were determined to have had close contact with someone who has tested positive.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

President Joe Biden speaks from the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Aug...
Biden announces sweeping new vaccine mandates for 100 million Americans
Thursday is day 3 of a special session of the Kentucky General Assembly to consider...
Special session ends after Senate, House override governor’s veto of bill that would end mask mandate for Ky. schools
Governor Andy Beshear holds another Team Kentucky Update.
‘We cannot handle more sick individuals’: Beshear holds Team Kentucky Update
The home where the incident occurred.
New documents shed light on party, fight that led to charges for UK football players
Landon Fletcher was a long time employee of Magoffin County Schools. He died Thursday from...
‘COVID murdered my father-in-law’: Ky. family shares loss from COVID in hopes to save others

Latest News

UK Basketball John Calipari
Dates for SEC Men’s Basketball Schedule Confirmed
Blair Green scores 22 points vs. Vanderbilt.
Kentucky Women’s Basketball announces 2021-22 schedule
McBrayer Arena
‘Colonels helping Colonels’: EKU men’s basketball welcomes team from La. that was displaced after Ida
Shaedon Sharpe commits to UK.
Nation’s top prospect Shaedon Sharpe commits to Kentucky