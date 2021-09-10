Third person charged in connection with shooting death of Jekobi Wells

BOURBON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Another arrest has been made in the shooting death former Paris High School athlete Jekobi Wells.

Court documents show 18-year-old Isaiah Beasley has been indicted on charges of complicity to commit murder, complicity to robbery & tampering with physical evidence.

The shooting happened on Dec. 21, 2020 in Paris, Ky.

Beasley is the third person to face charges in connection with the case.

21-year-old Tyre Q. Conner and 18-year-old Emilia Isabella Zahabi Wisdom were arrested in January 2021. Conner was charged with murder, engaging in organized crime (criminal syndicate) and robbery 1st degree. Wisdom was charged with murder (complicity), engaging in organized crime (criminal syndicate) and robbery 1st degree.

Beasley is being held at the Clark County Detention Center.

