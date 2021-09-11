40-year festival returns to central Ky. community after pandemic

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - A 40-year tradition is back for one central Kentucky community. After getting cancelled last year, the Festival of the Horse kicked off Friday night in downtown Georgetown.

“It feels really good,” said Kristie Koonce. “It feels like things are becoming normal again.”

Local businesses and vendors are set up along Main Street for the community staple. They’re trying to make up for lost time after COVID-19 scratched the festival in 2020. Everyone is happy to see the town filled with families.

“Our community, it’s small but it’s big,” said Koonce. “There are people that we see during the festival that we haven’t seen in awhile, or people that we see occasionally or on a day-to-day basis. It just feels good to see people that you haven’t seen in the past year and a half.”

While the festival returns some normalcy to the community and the area, Mayor Tom Prather said festival officials are making sure everyone can stay safe during the event.

“We do have physical distance between each of the vendors,” Mayor Prather said. “We’ll ask the vendors to alter their transactions just slightly to make sure that those exchanges are safe. Ask folks to wear a mask where it’s appropriate to do so.”

As this year’s Festival of the Horse aligns with the 20th anniversary of September 11th, the Toyota Grand Parade of Horses will be paying special tribute to all first responders and veterans throughout the county. The parade is Saturday at 5 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.