Advertisement

40-year festival returns to central Ky. community after pandemic

A 40-year tradition is back for one central Kentucky community. After getting cancelled last...
A 40-year tradition is back for one central Kentucky community. After getting cancelled last year, the Festival of the Horse kicked off Friday night in downtown Georgetown.(WKYT)
By Chad Hedrick
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 10:52 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - A 40-year tradition is back for one central Kentucky community. After getting cancelled last year, the Festival of the Horse kicked off Friday night in downtown Georgetown.

“It feels really good,” said Kristie Koonce. “It feels like things are becoming normal again.”

Local businesses and vendors are set up along Main Street for the community staple. They’re trying to make up for lost time after COVID-19 scratched the festival in 2020. Everyone is happy to see the town filled with families.

“Our community, it’s small but it’s big,” said Koonce. “There are people that we see during the festival that we haven’t seen in awhile, or people that we see occasionally or on a day-to-day basis. It just feels good to see people that you haven’t seen in the past year and a half.”

While the festival returns some normalcy to the community and the area, Mayor Tom Prather said festival officials are making sure everyone can stay safe during the event.

“We do have physical distance between each of the vendors,” Mayor Prather said. “We’ll ask the vendors to alter their transactions just slightly to make sure that those exchanges are safe. Ask folks to wear a mask where it’s appropriate to do so.”

As this year’s Festival of the Horse aligns with the 20th anniversary of September 11th, the Toyota Grand Parade of Horses will be paying special tribute to all first responders and veterans throughout the county. The parade is Saturday at 5 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thursday is day 3 of a special session of the Kentucky General Assembly to consider...
Special session ends after Senate, House override governor’s veto of bill that would end mask mandate for Ky. schools
President Joe Biden speaks from the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Aug...
Biden announces sweeping new vaccine mandates for 100 million Americans
Jessamine County Sheriff Kevin Corman is accused of driving under the influence.
Central Kentucky sheriff arrested on DUI charge
Governor Andy Beshear holds another Team Kentucky Update.
‘We cannot handle more sick individuals’: Beshear holds Team Kentucky Update
File image.
Ky. high school football team forfeits game; majority of players not well enough to play

Latest News

Bryan Station improves to 2-1.
Bryan Station takes down Scott County 25-21
LCA beats CAL 37-14
Lexington Christian tops CAL 37-14 to stay unbeaten
Kentucky target Kaden Moorman.
Ballard blows past Franklin County 31-13
Western Hills beats Bath County 35-7.
Western Hills bullies Bath County 35-7 for first win