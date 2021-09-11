Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Warmer temperatures return again

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - While our dry stretch continues in the forecast over the next few days, warmer temperatures are surging in once again, sending us into more of a Summer feel.

Happy Saturday/Caturday, everyone! We are looking at beautiful conditions through this evening and into tonight across the Commonwealth. Temperatures will fall through the 70s and into the 60s by later tonight. Clear skies will also be lasting throughout this evening and tonight, meaning we have excellent conditions for tonight’s football game.

By Sunday morning, temperatures will begin the day in the 60s with mostly clear skies. Sunny and dry conditions will stay with us throughout the day, with a few clouds mixed in. Southerly winds will take over more throughout the day, driving in warmer air and a little more humidity into our region. Highs by the afternoon are expected to rise into the mid to lower-80s.

We’ll keep our dry stretch going through most of Tuesday before our next system moves in, but that will come with its own complications. Expect temperatures to be above average for Monday and Tuesday around the mid-80s, but mostly sunny skies will persist. Then by late Tuesday and into Wednesday, a front will move in from the north, providing scattered showers and thunderstorms. At the same time a front is moving in, a potential tropical system may be working in from the south and throw some moisture our way for the second half of next week. There are still many uncertainties about how that tropical system impacts our region, so as we get a better hold on it, expect some changes to come.

