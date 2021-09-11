Advertisement

Ally Blake’s Forecast | Gorgeous day in store

Saturday’s Forecast
By Ally Blake
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 7:04 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Good morning! It is going to be another lovely day in the Commonwealth with abundant sunshine and temps close to 80 degrees. The forecast for the rest of the weekend looks to be beautiful and dry. Also smoke from the western fire will make an appearance back into the bluegrass later this evening and into the start of the workweek, we will see hazy skies and lovely sunrises and sunsets.

Sunday looks to be similar, just a tad warmer. Temps starting off in the low 60s and gradually will move into the low to mid-80s. It is still summer, and summer temperatures will finally make an appearance with more humidity. This dry pattern lingers into Monday as temps warm up even into Tuesday. That is also when our next cold front scoots on through. The chance for showers and storms will increase later that evening, and linger into Wednesday and Thursday. Temps will also drop back into the upper 70s. Next weekend looks to be nice for now!

I hope you all have a great day and an even better weekend:)

