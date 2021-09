FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Ballard opened up a 17-0 lead at Franklin County Friday night and beat the Flyers 31-13.

The Bruins (3-1) host Butler on September 17. The Flyers (2-2) have now lost two straight games and have another tough test at Woodford County on September 17.

