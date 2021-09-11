Bryan Station takes down Scott County 25-21
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 11:29 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - After losing to Scott County 7-6 in 2020, Bryan Station got some revenge Friday night and beat the Cardinals 25-21.
With just over two minutes left in the game, Defenders QB Trenton Cutwright scored the game-winning touchdown.
Bryan Station (2-1) visits Tates Creek on September 17. The Cardinals (1-2) host Dunbar.
