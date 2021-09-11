Advertisement

Douglass drops Dunbar 56-13

Douglass improves to 4-0 and extends its winning streak against Lexington schools to twenty-three
By Lee K. Howard
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 10:02 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Douglass Broncos scored three touchdowns in the first quarter against Dunbar and never looked back on their way to a 56-13 win.

Broncos quarterback Samuel Cornett was 10 of 11 passing for 269 yards and three touchdowns. Running back TJ Horton had 22 yards rushing and a pair of touchdowns.

With the win, Douglass improves to 4-0 and extends its winning streak against Lexington schools to twenty-three. Dunbar drops to 1-3 overall.

