Douglass drops Dunbar 56-13

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Douglass Broncos scored three touchdowns in the first quarter against Dunbar and never looked back on their way to a 56-13 win.

Broncos quarterback Samuel Cornett was 10 of 11 passing for 269 yards and three touchdowns. Running back TJ Horton had 22 yards rushing and a pair of touchdowns.

With the win, Douglass improves to 4-0 and extends its winning streak against Lexington schools to twenty-three. Dunbar drops to 1-3 overall.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.