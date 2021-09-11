Advertisement

Great Crossing remains unbeaten with 42-6 win over East Jessamine

Great Crossing Warhawks are off to a program-best 4-0 start
Great Crossing Warhawks are off to a program-best 4-0 start
Great Crossing Warhawks are off to a program-best 4-0 start(WKYT)
By Lee K. Howard
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 10:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Great Crossing Warhawks are off to a program-best 4-0 start after defeating East Jessamine 42-6 on Friday.

The home team Warhawks scored three times in the first half to take a commanding 21-0 lead into the halftime locker room. Great Crossing then added an additional three scores in the second half.

East Jessamine has now lost four straight and will face Lincoln County next week.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thursday is day 3 of a special session of the Kentucky General Assembly to consider...
Special session ends after Senate, House override governor’s veto of bill that would end mask mandate for Ky. schools
President Joe Biden speaks from the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Aug...
Biden announces sweeping new vaccine mandates for 100 million Americans
Jessamine County Sheriff Kevin Corman is accused of driving under the influence.
Central Kentucky sheriff arrested on DUI charge
Governor Andy Beshear holds another Team Kentucky Update.
‘We cannot handle more sick individuals’: Beshear holds Team Kentucky Update
File image.
Ky. high school football team forfeits game; majority of players not well enough to play

Latest News

Bryan Station improves to 2-1.
Bryan Station takes down Scott County 25-21
LCA beats CAL 37-14
Lexington Christian tops CAL 37-14 to stay unbeaten
Kentucky target Kaden Moorman.
Ballard blows past Franklin County 31-13
jayden west
Madison Central scorches South Laurel 69-6
Western Hills beats Bath County 35-7.
Western Hills bullies Bath County 35-7 for first win