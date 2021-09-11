Great Crossing remains unbeaten with 42-6 win over East Jessamine

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Great Crossing Warhawks are off to a program-best 4-0 start after defeating East Jessamine 42-6 on Friday.

The home team Warhawks scored three times in the first half to take a commanding 21-0 lead into the halftime locker room. Great Crossing then added an additional three scores in the second half.

East Jessamine has now lost four straight and will face Lincoln County next week.

