Kentucky State falls to Kentucky Wesleyan in home opener
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 6:53 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State opened up a 17-7 halftime lead against Kentucky Wesleyan in its first game on the new turf at Alumni Stadium, but the Panthers stormed back and stole a win in Frankfort 26-25.
Peyton Peters caught an 18-yard touchdown pass with 1:37 remaining in the game to put Kentucky Wesleyan up for good.
The Thorobreds (1-1) visit Tennessee State at Nissan Stadium on September 18. The Panthers (1-1) visit Lindenwood on September 18.
