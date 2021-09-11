Kentucky State falls to Kentucky Wesleyan in home opener

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State opened up a 17-7 halftime lead against Kentucky Wesleyan in its first game on the new turf at Alumni Stadium, but the Panthers stormed back and stole a win in Frankfort 26-25.

Peyton Peters caught an 18-yard touchdown pass with 1:37 remaining in the game to put Kentucky Wesleyan up for good.

The Thorobreds (1-1) visit Tennessee State at Nissan Stadium on September 18. The Panthers (1-1) visit Lindenwood on September 18.

