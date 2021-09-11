Lexington Christian tops CAL 37-14 to stay unbeaten
The Eagles (4-0) host Lexington Catholic (4-0) in a battle of unbeatens September 17.
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 11:23 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Christian led Christian Academy of Louisville 9-7 at halftime and turned it on in the second half to beat the Centurions 37-14 to stay perfect at 4-0.
The Eagles (4-0) host Lexington Catholic (4-0) in a battle of unbeatens September 17. The Centurions (3-1) visit Owensboro Catholic.
Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.