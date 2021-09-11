Advertisement

Lexington first responders remember 9/11 with wreath-laying ceremony

Lexington firefighters honored victims of 9/11 Saturday.
Lexington firefighters honored victims of 9/11 Saturday.(WKYT)
By Shelby Lofton
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 1:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - City leaders in Lexington helped commemorate the 20th anniversary of 9/11 Saturday.

Church bells tolled in the distance, marking the time the planes crashed.

Lexington firefighters held a wreath-laying ceremony downtown.

“20 years ago today, we saw something that we’ve never seen before in this country,” Lexington Fire Chief Jason Wells said. “An attack on American soil of that magnitude.”

City leaders remembered where they were two decades ago. Chief Wells was on his day off and turned on his television to watch the events unfold. Lexington Police Chief Lawrence Weathers was at work as an officer. Special guest speaker and retired New York firefighter Al Benjamin remembers Sept. 11, 2001 vividly.

He lost several of his colleagues in the aftermath of the terror attacks.

“343 firefighters lost their lives that day, hundreds more have died of 9/11 related illnesses since,” Wells said. “In the fire service, it is a day for us to reflect on what it is that we do, on the people who gave the ultimate sacrifice that day in their service to others, and how we as a profession must never forget.”

While 9/11 remains a solemn day, leaders said it’s time we come together again.

“We can do that, we as a country can come together that way, and the things that unite us truly are greater than the things that divide us,” Wells said.

He said as a profession and as a people, Patriot Day is a reminder not to take anything for granted.

“It just makes us realize that life is indeed very fragile,” Wells said. “We work in a dangerous and very stressful profession and what keeps us going is that comradery and the ability to share those experiences with the other members who truly are our family. "

Family, friends and a moment in time we will never forget.

Wells said the Lexington Fire Department helped fundraise for New York first responders after 9/11. He said some members went to memorial services in New York, and also donated blood.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jessamine County Sheriff Kevin Corman is accused of driving under the influence.
Central Kentucky sheriff arrested on DUI charge
The grey, compact SUV was stolen at the Speedway on Southland Drive.
Woman violently attacked, car stolen while paying for gas in Lexington
File image.
Ky. high school football team forfeits game; majority of players not well enough to play
Thursday is day 3 of a special session of the Kentucky General Assembly to consider...
Special session ends after Senate, House override governor’s veto of bill that would end mask mandate for Ky. schools
Governor Andy Beshear spoke Friday afternoon about the results of the special session of...
Gov. Beshear speaks about results of special session

Latest News

Last year the event was canceled because of the pandemic and the dogs, owners, organizers, and...
Lexington Humane Society puts on a splash at Doggy Paddle event
On September 11th, 2021, cadets placed 2,977 flags on the lawn in front of UK's main building....
UK ROTC cadets remember 9/11 victims
The sheriff’s office said 32-year-old Ryan C. Daulton was indicted on charges of arson, use of...
Sheriff: Pulaski Co. man charged after hanging jugs of gas throughout mobile home, setting it on fire
The forecast for the rest of the weekend looks to be beautiful and dry.
Ally Blake’s Forecast | Gorgeous day in store