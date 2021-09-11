Advertisement

Madison Central scorches South Laurel 69-6

The Indians score the most points since 2006
By Brian Milam
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 11:12 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Madison Central scored early and often against South Laurel dropping the Cardinals 69-6 in Richmond.

The Indians getting three first half rushing TDs from Kenyatta Hardge and another excellent game from receiver Jayden West in the blowout victory. West with seven catches for 121 yards and a score.

Brady Hensley tacked on a pair of rushing scores as the Indians racked up 284 yards on the ground. The 69 points is the most scored by Madison Central (3-1) since posting 70 on West Jessamine in 2006.

