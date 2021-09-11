Madison Southern edges Lafayette 23-19

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Madison Southern secured its first win of the season 23-19 as the Eagles outlasted Lafayette. The game-winning play coming with 1:28 left in the game. Southern trailed 19-17 when Cole Carpenter connected with Walter Smith on a 50-yard score.

The Eagles held on defensively as the Generals drove to the MadSouth 20 with six seconds to play, but Lafayette came up empty.

After Southern took a 3-0 lead in the first quarter, Lafayette got its first lead of the season when Lucas Doneghy scored on a 97-yard kickoff return for a 7-3 lead. After Southern’s Cole Carpenter scampered to the endzone to make it 10-7, Lafayette scored on a pair of Hayden Dawahare touchdown passes to lead 19-10 at the break.

