Madison Southern edges Lafayette 23-19

The Eagles rallied from a 19-10 deficit in the second half
By Brian Milam
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 12:00 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Madison Southern secured its first win of the season 23-19 as the Eagles outlasted Lafayette.  The game-winning play coming with 1:28 left in the game.  Southern trailed 19-17 when Cole Carpenter connected with Walter Smith on a 50-yard score.

The Eagles held on defensively as the Generals drove to the MadSouth 20 with six seconds to play, but Lafayette came up empty.

After Southern took a 3-0 lead in the first quarter, Lafayette got its first lead of the season when Lucas Doneghy scored on a 97-yard kickoff return for a 7-3 lead.  After Southern’s Cole Carpenter scampered to the endzone to make it 10-7, Lafayette scored on a pair of Hayden Dawahare touchdown passes to lead 19-10 at the break.

