‘Never forget what those first responders did’: Pike County town honors 9/11 victims and local first responders

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - 20 years after the towers fell, the Pentagon was attacked, and Flight 93 crashed in a Pennsylvania field, the city of Pikeville has proclaimed today, Sep. 11, 2021, to be “Remembrance Day” for those who died due to the events that transpired that day. Along with honoring the lives that were lost, Pikeville also presented awards to local first responders in appreciation and commendation.

“It’s a great ceremony today, we honored a lot of people today that are more than deserving,” said Pike County Judge-Executive Ray Jones, who was excited to be invited to the event. “But this doesn’t need to be the only day of the year or one or two days a year that we do it.”

The attacks that happened that day are still in the hearts of many Americans across the country including those at the ceremony Saturday.

“Like so many of us, I know exactly where I was when 9/11 happened when the first plane hit, and the second plane, and how it affected me, how scary it was,” said Pikeville City Commissioner Allison Powers. “We were scared, people were scared. We didn’t know, you know, is a plane gonna come here to Pikeville? We just didn’t know.”

Along with those who died in the attacks, local first responders were also honored with plaques. Many local volunteer and city police, fire, EMS, and dispatch centers were represented at the ceremony along with state organizations such as Kentucky Fish and Wildlife, the Army Corps of Engineers, and Kentucky State Police. Many of whom were personally thanked by those at the ceremony for their bravery and courage.

“They know that when they go into a burning building or when they go into a car accident scene,” said Commissioner Powers. “That something bad could happen to them and they still do it. They still do it.”

Local first responders were thrilled for the opportunity to keep the stories of the men and women who died in the 9/11 attacks alive with the ceremony as well.

“You got to keep going. You got to keep that remembrance, we don’t want to forget what happened,” said Pikeville PD Public Information Officer Tony Conn. “Never forget, and we say that lightly sometimes, but never forget what those first responders did. They ran into those buildings without even thinking about themselves.”

Although many of the festivities, such as a parade and art contest, were canceled for this year’s event, the organizers were happy with the outcome on this 20th anniversary of that tragic day.

