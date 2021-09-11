Advertisement

No. 13 Georgetown wins on the road at Webber 31-21

Senior quarterback Brandon Burgess finished with 254 yards and two scores in the win.
(WKYT)
By Alex Walker
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 7:02 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BABSON PARK, Fla. (WKYT) - No. 13 Georgetown beat Webber International 31-21 on the road Saturday to improve to 2-0.

Darius Barbour broke off a 22-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter to seal the win for the Tigers.

Senior quarterback Brandon Burgess finished with 254 yards and two scores in the win.

Georgetown (2-0) enters its bye week before visiting Bluefield College on September 25.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The grey, compact SUV was stolen at the Speedway on Southland Drive.
Woman violently attacked, car stolen while paying for gas in Lexington
Jessamine County Sheriff Kevin Corman is accused of driving under the influence.
Central Kentucky sheriff arrested on DUI charge
File image.
Ky. high school football team forfeits game; majority of players not well enough to play
Thursday is day 3 of a special session of the Kentucky General Assembly to consider...
Special session ends after Senate, House override governor’s veto of bill that would end mask mandate for Ky. schools
Governor Andy Beshear spoke Friday afternoon about the results of the special session of...
Gov. Beshear speaks about results of special session

Latest News

Kentucky State falls to Kentucky Wesleyan 26-25.
Kentucky State falls to Kentucky Wesleyan in home opener
Morehead State improves to 1-1.
Pappas fires 5 TD, Morehead State hammers Point 62-9
cole carpenter
Madison Southern edges Lafayette 23-19
Bryan Station improves to 2-1.
Bryan Station takes down Scott County 25-21