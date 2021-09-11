No. 13 Georgetown wins on the road at Webber 31-21

BABSON PARK, Fla. (WKYT) - No. 13 Georgetown beat Webber International 31-21 on the road Saturday to improve to 2-0.

Darius Barbour broke off a 22-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter to seal the win for the Tigers.

Senior quarterback Brandon Burgess finished with 254 yards and two scores in the win.

Georgetown (2-0) enters its bye week before visiting Bluefield College on September 25.

