No. 13 Georgetown wins on the road at Webber 31-21
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 7:02 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BABSON PARK, Fla. (WKYT) - No. 13 Georgetown beat Webber International 31-21 on the road Saturday to improve to 2-0.
Darius Barbour broke off a 22-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter to seal the win for the Tigers.
Senior quarterback Brandon Burgess finished with 254 yards and two scores in the win.
Georgetown (2-0) enters its bye week before visiting Bluefield College on September 25.
