Advertisement

Pappas fires 5 TD, Morehead State hammers Point 62-9

BJ Byrd caught nine passes for 102 yards with touchdowns of 20 and 11 yards.
Morehead State improves to 1-1.
Morehead State improves to 1-1.(WKYT)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 6:48 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOREHEAD, Ky. (AP) - Mark Pappas threw for 286 yards and fired a career-best five touchdown passes as Morehead State walloped NAIA member Point University 62-9 in front of a Family Weekend crowd of 6,607.

BJ Byrd caught nine passes for 102 yards with touchdowns of 20 and 11 yards as Morehead State took a 14-0 lead midway through the first quarter.

The lead grew to 59-0 by late in the third. The Point scored all nine points in the final 5:27 on a 27-yard Logan Flesher field goal and Peyton Allen’s 15-yard pass to Sensir Carnes.

The Eagles (1-1) visit Austin Peay September 18 at 3:00 on ESPN+.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The grey, compact SUV was stolen at the Speedway on Southland Drive.
Woman violently attacked, car stolen while paying for gas in Lexington
Jessamine County Sheriff Kevin Corman is accused of driving under the influence.
Central Kentucky sheriff arrested on DUI charge
File image.
Ky. high school football team forfeits game; majority of players not well enough to play
Thursday is day 3 of a special session of the Kentucky General Assembly to consider...
Special session ends after Senate, House override governor’s veto of bill that would end mask mandate for Ky. schools
Governor Andy Beshear spoke Friday afternoon about the results of the special session of...
Gov. Beshear speaks about results of special session

Latest News

No. 13 Georgetown wins on the road at Webber 31-21
Kentucky State falls to Kentucky Wesleyan 26-25.
Kentucky State falls to Kentucky Wesleyan in home opener
cole carpenter
Madison Southern edges Lafayette 23-19
Bryan Station improves to 2-1.
Bryan Station takes down Scott County 25-21