FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Western Hills opened up a 21-7 lead at halftime and beat Bath County 35-7 Friday night for its first win of the season.

The Wolverines (1-3) host Bethlehem on September 17. The Wildcats (2-2) visit Lewis County on September 17.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.