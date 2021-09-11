Advertisement

Woman violently attacked, car stolen while paying for gas in Lexington

The grey, compact SUV was stolen at the Speedway on Southland Drive.
The grey, compact SUV was stolen at the Speedway on Southland Drive.(Source: WKYT)
By Grason Passmore
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 9:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington woman was violently assaulted while trying to pay for gas just before noon Friday.

WKYT has the video of the shocking scene as her attacker grabbed her, shoved her to the ground, took her keys and drove off with her car.

Friday morning, Cierra Leavell had a break at work.

“I do lashes and I was in between clients. I rode to the Speedway to get gas and come back to a client, and that happens,” Leavell said.

At 11:30 a.m. Cierra was attacked inside the Speedway on Southland Drive. In the unsettling video, you can see the violent scene play out exactly how Cierra described it.

“He came in the line and was right behind me. As I get my change back, he tries to grab the money from my hand. I tell him no, but at the same time he grabs me from the back. We’re tussling and he ends up grabbing my keys and ran out of the store and drove off with my car.”

Cierra just purchased her grey Hyundai Tucson in May. The license plate is BTF-387.

“It could have gone anyway. He could have had anything on him to hurt me. I’m just glad it went the way it did and I’m okay.”

The thief stole her car and maybe even worse, her peace of mind, but Cierra has a message for other women also simply trying to run errands in broad daylight alone.

“Be careful of your surroundings. I do believe he had to have targeted me because he came in as soon as I got in the story. Ladies carry mase, carry a gun, whatever you need to protect yourself because it’s not safe out here.”

Lexington Police are searching for the grey Hyundai Tucson and the man who stole it.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thursday is day 3 of a special session of the Kentucky General Assembly to consider...
Special session ends after Senate, House override governor’s veto of bill that would end mask mandate for Ky. schools
President Joe Biden speaks from the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Aug...
Biden announces sweeping new vaccine mandates for 100 million Americans
Jessamine County Sheriff Kevin Corman is accused of driving under the influence.
Central Kentucky sheriff arrested on DUI charge
Governor Andy Beshear holds another Team Kentucky Update.
‘We cannot handle more sick individuals’: Beshear holds Team Kentucky Update
File image.
Ky. high school football team forfeits game; majority of players not well enough to play

Latest News

President Joe Biden walks along the Colonnade towards the Oval Office as he returns to the...
Biden’s vaccine rules to set off barrage of legal challenges
Two Rumpke sanitation workers in Millersburg, Ky. help save a man from burning hom.
Two Rumpke workers help a Bourbon Co. man from house fire
Baptist Health Lexington getting help from Kentucky National Guard
WATCH | Baptist Health Lexington getting help from Kentucky National Guard
Commonwealth of Kindness: Two men help rescue Bourbon Co. Man from fire
WATCH | Commonwealth of Kindness: Two men help rescue Bourbon Co. Man from fire