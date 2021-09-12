Advertisement

Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Another active pattern ahead

Showers and storms will return for the middle part of the workweek with chances remaining...
By Adam Burniston
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - While we have a few more dry days ahead in the forecast, active weather is right around the corner with a front on the way.

We have a lovely evening ahead across the Commonwealth as dry conditions, and mostly clear skies continue. Temperatures, like yesterday, will fall slowly through the 70s this evening and into tonight before getting into the 60s overnight. Winds will stay light to moderate as well across the region.

By Monday morning, temperatures will begin the day in the mid-60s for a mild feel. Dry conditions will be around again in the forecast, with mostly sunny skies and a few clouds mixed in. Southerly winds will bring in just a touch of humidity for the afternoon hours, but it will overall be another nice day to get outdoors. Highs by the afternoon and evening are expected to rise above average in the mid-80s.

We keep the dry stretch going through most of Tuesday, with temperatures staying in the mid-80s, but changes move in overnight and into the middle of the week. By Wednesday, a front will dive in from the north but then stall across our region. This front will provide scattered showers and storms throughout Wednesday and into parts of Thursday as well. We’re also keeping our eyes on some tropical developments in the Gulf and Atlantic coast that could throw a bit of extra moisture our way for the end of the week and into next weekend.

