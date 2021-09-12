Ally Blake’s Forecast | Smoky skies and warmer temps

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Good morning y’all! It is a beautiful morning across the bluegrass with hazy skies and a beautiful sunrise. Temps are a little warmer and muggier today than they have been. We will start off in the low 60s and gradually increase into the low to mid-80s for our high and things will be breezy. Smoke from the western fires will remain in our mostly clear skies till the early portion of the workweek.

As we dive into the workweek dry smoky air will continue on into Monday. Sunshine once again dominates with temps in the mid-80s. This will linger into Tuesday, but cloud cover will increase as a cold front approaches. A late chance for isolated showers and storms is possible. The better likelihood of rain will come Wednesday into Thursday. Temps will drop slightly but should try and rebound into the weekend with another lovely weekend.

I hope you all have a great day and a better start to the week:)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.