Cunningham’s 3 TDs send Louisville to win over Eastern Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Malik Cunningham ran for two touchdowns and threw for another to lead Louisville, which cruised to a 30-3 victory over Eastern Kentucky.

Cunningham would have had another touchdown, but freshman Ahmari Huggins-Bruce dropped the ball on the EKU 1 on what would have been a 95-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter.

The Colonels (1-1) mustered just 233 yards of offense and turned it over three times. They host Indiana State September 18 in their home opener.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.