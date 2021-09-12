Dirt bikes stolen during burglary at Breathitt County business

JACKSON, Ky. (WKYT) - A burglary at a business early Sunday morning led to four dirt bikes being stolen, according to the Breathitt County Sheriff’s Office.

Breathitt County Sheriff John Hollan says around 4 a.m., five men in a U-Haul pulled up to YPK Motorsports in Jackson, got out of the vehicle, and broke open the front door of the business.

The sheriff says the men then took four Kawasaki dirt bikes, and drove off.

Jackson Police are also helping with the investigation. Both law enforcement agencies have obtained surveillance video they say shows the burglary.

Anyone with information about the burglary is asked to call the Breathitt County Sheriff’s Office at 606-666-3800, extension 280, or Jackson Police at 606-666-2424.

